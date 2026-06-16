Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with a High of 35°C

Kolkata residents can anticipate a day marked by thunderstorms and high humidity on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The city's weather forecast indicates a high of 29°C, but the oppressive humidity levels, currently at 92%, will make it feel significantly warmer, with a 'feels like' temperature reaching up to 36°C. Light winds of approximately 6 km/h are expected to provide little respite from the muggy conditions.

Current Weather in Kolkata, West Bengal — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 29°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 92% Wind Speed 6 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Kolkata — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 6 km/h 02:00 28°C Thunderstorm 0% 5 km/h 04:00 28°C Thunderstorm 0% 4 km/h 06:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 6 km/h 08:00 31°C Thunderstorm 2% 6 km/h 10:00 34°C Thunderstorm 16% 6 km/h 12:00 35°C Thunderstorm 37% 6 km/h 14:00 35°C Thunderstorm 59% 7 km/h

Kolkata, West Bengal Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day is set to begin under the shadow of potential thunderstorms, with no significant rain expected in the early morning hours. However, as the day progresses, the probability of rainfall is forecast to increase. By midday, around 12:00 PM, the chance of rain is projected to climb to 37%, and by 2:00 PM, it could reach 59%. This pattern suggests that while the morning might remain dry despite stormy conditions, the afternoon is more likely to see wet weather.

Throughout Tuesday, June 16, 2026, the actual temperature will hover around 29°C in the early morning, gradually rising to a high of 35°C by the afternoon. The hourly outlook suggests a consistent presence of thunderstorm activity, even as rain chances fluctuate. The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity means that outdoor activities may prove to be challenging for many.

For those venturing out in Kolkata today, it is advisable to stay hydrated and wear light, breathable clothing. The high humidity and 'feels like' temperature of 36°C necessitate caution against heat-related discomfort. Carrying umbrellas or rain gear is also recommended, especially for the afternoon, given the increasing likelihood of thunderstorms. Commuters should be prepared for potentially slippery roads if rain materialises as forecasted.

While recent weather reports indicated a comfortable spell with rain offering some respite, the forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, points towards a return to more intense, albeit localised, weather events. The city is accustomed to monsoon patterns, but the high humidity coupled with the feeling of extreme heat warrants attention. This Kolkata weather update aims to keep citizens informed about the evolving conditions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).