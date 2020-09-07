New Delhi, September 7: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV). The vehicle has been made using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that with this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase. Astra Missile's Third Test-Fire Successfully Conducted by DRDO Off Odisha Coast.

Singh also congratulated the DRDO for the success. The Defence Minister tweeted, “I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.” DRDO Chairperson also congratulated all the Scientists, Researchers and other personnel involved in the mission. Aero India 2019: Astra Missile Developed by DRDO Under Make-in-India Programme to Be Showcased

Tweet by Rajnath Singh:

The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 7, 2020

Details About HSTDV:

The unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft is capable of cruising at a speed of Mach 6. It has a capability of carrying long-range and hypersonic cruise missiles and still managing its top speed. The HSTDV can move up to an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds. The vehicle also has other utilities besides launching a cruise missile. It can be used for launching satellites at low cost.

The success of the HSTDV will also help the development of Brahmos-2. Notably, Brahmos-2 is currently under development with the DRDO. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight. On June 12, 2019, it was tested from Abdul Kalam Island.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).