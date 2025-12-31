Ria Dabi Received Water Conservation Award Despite Uploading Wedding Invitation Card Photo on Jal Shakti Ministry Website? Udaipur DM Fact-Checks Misleading X Post

New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Jaipur, December 31: A social media post on X alleged that IAS officer Ria Dabi, sister of Tina Dabi, uploaded a wedding invitation card instead of photographs of river construction work on a government water conservation portal for Kookara Kheda village in Gogunda block, Udaipur, and still received a water conservation award.

What Is Being Claimed on Social Media?

The allegation was made by an X user who claimed that after Ria Dabi received a water conservation and public participation award from the President, an examination of uploaded data showed that a wedding card image had been posted in place of official photographs related to river construction work in Kookara Kheda village of Gogunda block. The post further insinuated that such uploads amounted to “data manipulation” to exaggerate work done and implied that the award may have been obtained on that basis. Is the Government Introducing New Rules to Monitor Phone Calls and Social Media With Three Blue Ticks on WhatsApp? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral.

Ria Dabi Received Water Conservation Award Despite Uploading Wedding Invitation Card Photo?

The post quickly gained traction, with users questioning the integrity of the data submitted on the Jal Shakti Ministry’s monitoring portal and drawing comparisons with similar allegations against Tina Dabi’s administrative records. Mermaid Spotted in Mumbai Recently? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated Video.

Video of Ria Dabi Receiving Award

Official Clarification by Udaipur District Administration

In response, the District Magistrate of Udaipur issued a clarification, categorically rejecting the claims as misleading. The DM stated that the award recently received by the CEO of the Zila Parishad has no connection with photographs or data uploaded on the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) Central Tracking and Reporting (CTR) portal.

Udaipur DM Debunks Misleading Post

JSA CTR पोर्टल पर उदयपुर के गोगुंदा के कूकड़ा खेड़ा पंचायत कार्मिक की गलती से पानी के स्ट्रक्चर की जगह शादी के कार्ड की फोटो अपलोड हो गई थी। कार्य की सही फोटो संलग्न है। हाल ही में सीईओ को मिले अवार्ड का इस पोर्टल पर अपलोड फोटो–डाटा से कोई संबंध नहीं है। पोस्ट पूरी तरह भ्रामक है। pic.twitter.com/IiUv4Z7ixl — Udaipur District Collector & Magistrate (@UdaipurDm) December 30, 2025

According to the official explanation, the wedding invitation card image was mistakenly uploaded by a panchayat-level staff member on the JSA CTR portal in place of the correct photograph of a water conservation structure. The administration clarified that this was a clerical error, not an act of manipulation.

Correct Data and Evidence Shared

The district administration further stated that the correct and updated photographs of the water conservation work in Kookara Kheda village have now been uploaded. Officials also shared current photographs and factual details of the work to counter the viral claim.

Importantly, the DM reiterated that awards related to water conservation are assessed on independent evaluation parameters, including physical verification and broader performance indicators, and are not decided solely on portal-uploaded images.

The claim that Ria Dabi received a water conservation award despite uploading a wedding invitation card on a government website is misleading. The incorrect image upload was acknowledged as a staff-level mistake, later rectified, and had no bearing on the award decision.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Udaipur DM). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Claim : A viral X post alleged that Ria Dabi uploaded a wedding invitation card instead of water conservation work photos on the Jal Shakti Ministry portal and still received a water conservation award. Conclusion : The Udaipur District Administration clarified that the upload was a clerical error by a panchayat staff member, later corrected, and had no link to the award process. The claim is misleading. Full of Trash Clean

