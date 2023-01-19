A video of IAS officer Tina Dabi shopping in a saree shop is going viral on social media. In the video, Tina Dabi can be seen sitting inside a saree shop as the owner of the store served tea and snacks to the district’s collector of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The viral video also shows a cameraman and a few other people standing in the shop. As the moves further, Dabi can be seen enjoying some snacks and wiping her hands with a tissue. The video has irked netizen who took to the comments section of the video to slam her for accepting snacks offered by the shopkeeper. One user said, "She is creating official indirect pressure on shopkeeper.......that's not fair," while another wrote, "Why is she allowing this?! She should have strictly refused both the food and the recording." Tina Dabi Has Narrow Escape After Firecracker Bursts Near Her Face During Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐈𝐀𝐒 𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐛𝐢 (@ias_tina_dabi_)

