Idol Makers at Kumartuli in West Bengal Expect Huge Losses Due to COVID-19 As Business Comes to a Grinding Halt, Say 'There is Uncertainty About Durga Puja 2020'

Idol Makers at Kumartuli (Photo Credits: ANI)

West Bengal, May 15: Idol makers at Kumartuli, the renowned idol-making hub in Kolkata, have said that they are expecting huge losses in the coming days on account of the coronavirus lockdown. The reason being, their entire business has come to a grinding halt. According to an ANI update, there is a lack of raw materials and also labourers.

Subol Pal, an artist at Kumartuli while expressing his concern over the current situation said, "Durga Puja organisers from abroad had selected idols that were to be sent but now due to this pandemic they aren't saying anything. There is uncertainty about this year's puja even in the state." Durga Puja 2020 in West Bengal Likely to be a Low-Key Affair As Kolkata Pujo Committees Fear Sponsorship Loss & Budget Reduction Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

Idol Makers at Kumartuli Expect Huge Losses:

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals of West Bengal and it is celebrated in a grand manner in the state. However, there are various reports which say that Durga Puja 2020 is expected to be a muted affair this time, owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown. Reportedly, the big-ticket puja pandals in the state have decided to cut down on their budget for this year. Also, the puja Committees are not sure whether their sponsors will be able to survive the financial impact of coronavirus.