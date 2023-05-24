Mumbai, May 24: The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday booked a 45-year-old imam of a mosque in Farrukhabad district for allegedly stopping a man in a saffron kurta from entering the place of worship. The Mulsim cleric is said to have thrown the man, a local resident who wore a saffron kurta out of the mosque. Police officials said that the imam even insulted the victim in front of others. The victim has been identified as Asif Ali Khan.

According to a report in the Times of India, the 40-year-old man was asked to leave the mosque as he was wearing a saffron kurta. Following this, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the cleric at Shamshabad police station. "I was humiliated in front of others for wearing 'bhagva'. I countered the imam saying religion has no colour, but he sternly warned me not to enter the masjid again if I wear saffron," Khan said. Uttar Pradesh: Cleric, 2 Others Booked for Forced 'Marriage' of 15-Year-Old Girl With Hindu Man in Unnao District.

'Religion Has No Colour'

In his complaint, Khan said that the imam threw him out of the mosque for wearing a saffron kurta and coming to the place of worship. Khan also claimed that the cleric has warned him to not enter the mosque again he wears saffron. The incident is said to have taken place two days ago. Manoj Kumar Bhati, SHO of Shamshabad police station said that the imam identified as Mehtaab Hafiz, has been booked.

After acting on Khan's complaint, the police booked the imam under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation). SHO Bhati said that further investigation into the matter is underway. Uttar Pradesh: Muslim Cleric Objects to National Anthem Inside Mosque, Arrested.

Meanwhile, Sohrab Alam, Deputy superintendent of police, Kaimganj said that they are trying to ascertain as to why the cleric stopped Khan from entering the mosque. "Was the saffron kurta the only reason or was there something more to it," he questioned.

