New Delhi, October 28: Income Tax Department has seized Rs 62 crores cash from entry operator Sanjay Jain and his beneficiaries during raids, sources said. This is among the biggest cash seizures from Delhi-NCR post demonetisation.

Raids are underway in 42 premises of Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Goa, sources said. Sources added that as entry operator, Sanjay Jain was running operation of huge cash generation through fake bills. Income Tax Department Seizes Rs 5 Crore Cash in Raids Against Former Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara, Others.

"Several shell entities/firms were used for layering of unaccounted money and cash withdrawals against fake bills and unsecured loans. Documents showing entries of over Rs 500 crores seized," they added.