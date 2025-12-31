New Delhi, December 31: In a welcome move for households ahead of the New Year, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a reduction in the prices of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) on Wednesday. The price cut, effective from January 1, 2026, aims to provide financial relief to millions of consumers across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

New Rates Across the Region

Following the announcement, the cost of domestic PNG has been slashed by INR 0.70 per standard cubic metre (SCM). The revised rates for various NCR hubs are as follows:

Delhi: INR 47.89 per SCM

Gurugram: INR 46.70 per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad: INR 47.76 per SCM

This reduction will apply automatically to bills generated for consumption starting from the first day of the new year.

Regulatory Changes Driving the Price Cut

The price adjustment follows a significant policy overhaul by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). On December 16, the regulator announced a rationalized "Unified Tariff" structure for natural gas pipelines, which officially takes effect on January 1.

Under this new regime, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two. This move simplifies the cost of transporting natural gas across the country, making it more cost-effective for city gas distribution companies to supply fuel to residential kitchens and industrial units.

Broader Market Impact

IGL is not the only provider taking advantage of the lower transportation costs. Other city gas operators, such as Think Gas, have also announced similar price reductions in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar.

Industry experts suggest that these cuts align with the government's "One Nation, One Grid, One Tariff" vision, which seeks to make cleaner energy sources more affordable and accessible to the general public. For IGL—India’s largest city gas retailer—this move further strengthens its foothold in a market that now serves over 32 lakh domestic PNG customers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News 18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

