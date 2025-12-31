Gurugram, December 31: The Haryana government has appointed Ajay Singhal, a 1992-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the state’s new Director General of Police (DGP). The appointment, announced on Wednesday, December 31, follows the retirement of the incumbent DGP, OP Singh.

Ajay Singhal’s elevation to the top post comes after a selection process involving the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which shortlisted three eligible candidates for the state’s consideration. Singhal takes charge at a time when the state is focusing on modernising its police force and addressing emerging challenges in law enforcement and cybercrime. Haryana CM Confers 9 Good Governance Awards to Various Departments.

Ajay Singhal Appointed New Haryana DGP

Ajay Singhal appointed as the new DGP of Haryana. pic.twitter.com/hLs6HtxSbY — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Who Is Ajay Singhal? His Illustrative Career

Ajay Singhal is a seasoned bureaucrat with over three decades of experience in the police force. A member of the 1992 IPS batch, he has served in various high-profile capacities across Haryana, earning a reputation for administrative efficiency and a disciplined approach to policing.

Before this appointment, Singhal served as the Director General of the State Vigilance Bureau (now known as the Anti-Corruption Bureau). During his tenure there, he oversaw several high-stakes investigations, focusing on transparency and accountability within the state administration. His career also includes stints in intelligence, district policing, and specialised wings of the Haryana Police. Faridabad Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Van for 2 Hours After Being Offered Lift, Thrown Out on Road; 2 Accused Arrested.

Haryana DGP: The Selection Process

The appointment followed the standard protocol mandated by the Supreme Court’s guidelines on police reforms. The Haryana government submitted a panel of senior IPS officers to the UPSC for review.

The Commission evaluated the candidates based on their service record, remaining tenure, and experience. Alongside Singhal, other senior officers in contention included Alok Mittal and AS Chawla. Following the UPSC's recommendations, the state government finalised Singhal’s name to lead the 50,000-strong force.

New Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal: Key Priorities for the New Chief

As the new DGP, Singhal is expected to prioritize the implementation of the new criminal laws (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and enhance the state's response to organised crime.

Internal department sources suggest that the state government is also looking to the new leadership to streamline the recruitment process for lower-tier personnel and improve the "police-to-public" ratio. Singhal’s previous experience in the Anti-Corruption Bureau is seen as a strategic asset in maintaining the integrity of the force during his leadership tenure.

