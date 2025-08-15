New Delhi, August 15: Marking his 12th Independence Day address from the iconic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a sweeping vision for India’s transformation, blending technological ambition with economic firepower. On the nation’s 79th Independence Day, his message was unflinching – Bharat will set its own terms, build its own capabilities, and stride confidently towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

From manufacturing India’s first semiconductor chip to building indigenous jet engines, and from a tenfold Nuclear energy expansion to a Rs 1 lakh crore youth employment push, the announcements reflected a government ready to leap into the future. Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Announces Mission To Tackle Illegal Immigration, Says 'Conspiracy To Change Demography' (Watch Video).

PM Modi Unveils Visionary Blueprint for Bharat at 2047

Delhi: PM Narendra Modi says, "In nuclear energy, ten new nuclear reactors are progressing rapidly. By 2047, the target year we have set for a Viksit Bharat, when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence, we are moving forward with the resolve to increase our nuclear… pic.twitter.com/x2EhYUI45W — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2025

Semiconductors on Mission Mode:

Recalling failed attempts from five decades ago, the PM declared that India’s first 'Made-in-India' semiconductor chip will roll out by year-end, signalling the country’s arrival in a strategic industry dominated by global giants.

Nuclear Energy Boom:

Ten new Nuclear reactors are under construction as part of a plan to raise Nuclear power capacity more than tenfold by 2047, enhancing energy security and reducing fossil fuel dependence.

Diwali GST Reforms:

Calling it a 'Diwali gift,' PM Modi announced next-generation GST reforms, promising reduced taxes on essentials and relief for MSMEs, street vendors, and consumers for the coming Diwali. Pakistan’s Sleep Is Still Disturbed, the Scale of Destruction Was Immense, Says PM Narendra Modi in His Independence Day Speech on Operation Sindoor (Watch Videos).

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Rozgar Scheme:

The new PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana will offer Rs 15,000 monthly support to newly-employed youth, targeting 3 crore beneficiaries, strengthening the bridge from Swatantra Bharat to Samriddha Bharat.

Reform Task Force for $10 Trillion Economy:

A dedicated task force will fast-track reforms, cut red tape, and prepare the economy for a $10 trillion status by 2047.

Demography & Energy Independence:

A high-powered Demography Mission will address security concerns from illegal migration, while the National Deepwater Exploration Mission aims to unlock ocean energy potential alongside massive solar, hydrogen, and Nuclear expansions.

Jet Engine Challenge:

Invoking the spirit of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and UPI's success, PM Modi challenged India’s scientists to design and produce indigenous jet engines, calling it a matter of national pride.

