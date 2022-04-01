Delhi, April 1: Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India and Mr. Dan Tehan, the Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, Government of Australia, will sign the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (“IndAus ECTA”) in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, H.E. Shri. Narendra Modi and the Hon’ble Prime Minister of Australia, H.E. Scott Morrison tomorrow.

Growing India-Australia economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening relationship between the two countries. India, Australia to Sign Interim Free Trade Deal on Saturday.

The IndAus ECTA, encompassing trade in goods and services, is a balanced and equitable trade agreement, which will further cement the already deep, close and strategic relations between the two countries and will significantly enhance the bilateral trade in goods and services, create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and improve the general welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

