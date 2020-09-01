New Delhi, September 1: Chinese Embassy in India released a statement on India-China border situation on Tuesday. It said, "Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at the southern bank of Pangong Tso." It further read, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control and restrain frontline troops." India-China Stand-Off in Ladakh: Chinese Military Demands Withdrawal of Indian Troops From Border.

The tension at the borders between the two countries intensified as Indian Army earlier said that on the night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, People's Liberation Army troops carried out "provocative military movements to change the status quo" in eastern Ladakh. "Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Lake, and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on the ground," it said.

Here's what the statement from Chinese Embassy in India on India-China Border reads:

On Monday, commenting on the ties between the two nation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it is "extremely consequential" for both the countries and the rest of the world. He further highlighted that it was important for the two sides to reach some kind of "understanding or equilibrium".

