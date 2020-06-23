New Delhi, June 23: India on Tuesday summoned Pakistan's Charge d’ Affaires and informed that New Delhi repeatedly expressed concerns about activities of Pakistan High Commission Officials. Ministry of External Affairs said that they had caught 2 Pakistan HC officials red-hanged being engaged in espionage and dealing with the terror organisations. Taking note of the situation, India has asked Pakistan High Commission to reduce staff strength in New Delhi by 50 percent.

"Pakistan High Commission Officials have been "engaged in espionage and dealings with terror organisations. Two officials caught red-handed and expelled on May 31, 2020, was an example," MEA said. ISI Using Pakistan Diplomatic Missions For Anti-India Agenda, London is Their New Hub.

ANI Tweet:

Govt of India has taken the decision to reduce staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pic.twitter.com/DymjMrT8MW — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

"Government of India has taken the decision to reduce staff strength in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi by 50%. It would reciprocally reduce its own presence in Islamabad to the same proportion," it added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 05:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).