India Overtakes China In COVID-19 Tally With 85,940 Confirmed Cases

New Delhi, May 16: With the steady rise in novel coronavirus case, India has risen to 11th spot among countries with the highest number of confirmed infection cases. Going by the positive cases, India has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 84,038, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Saturday morning update said that COVID-19 cases in India have swelled to 85,940. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.
Out of total 85,940 cases, 53035 are active cases, while 30152 individuals have been discharged. So far, 2752 people have also died due to the infection. In India, Maharashtra is the epicentre of COVID-19. In China, maximum cases have been reported in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in the last December. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.
"Spike of 3970 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 85940, including 53035 active cases, 30153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2752 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Coronavirus State-Wise Status in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2307
|1252
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|90
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1018
|438
|7
|6
|Chandigarh
|191
|37
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|66
|56
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|8895
|3518
|123
|10
|Goa
|15
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|9931
|4035
|606
|12
|Haryana
|818
|439
|11
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|76
|39
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1013
|513
|11
|15
|Jharkhand
|203
|87
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1056
|480
|36
|17
|Kerala
|576
|492
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|22
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|4595
|2283
|239
|20
|Maharashtra
|29100
|6564
|1068
|21
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|672
|166
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|13
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1935
|305
|32
|27
|Rajasthan
|4727
|2677
|125
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|10108
|2599
|71
|29
|Telangana
|1454
|959
|34
|30
|Tripura
|156
|42
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|82
|51
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4057
|2165
|95
|33
|West Bengal
|2461
|829
|225
|Cases being reassigned to states
|230
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|85940#
|30153
|2752
India is now on the 11th spot on the most affected nation in the world. The United States of America tops the chart, followed by Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran.
Globally, over three lakh individuals have died and more than 45 lakh have tested positive for Coronavirus. While China and other countries have started reopening their economies, concerns have started scaling about a possible re-emergence of the infection.