India Overtakes China In COVID-19 Tally With 85,940 Confirmed Cases

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 16: With the steady rise in novel coronavirus case, India has risen to 11th spot among countries with the highest number of confirmed infection cases. Going by the positive cases, India has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 84,038, according to Johns Hopkins University. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Saturday morning update said that COVID-19 cases in India have swelled to 85,940. Catch all the live news and updates related to the coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Out of total 85,940 cases, 53035 are active cases, while 30152 individuals have been discharged. So far, 2752 people have also died due to the infection. In India, Maharashtra is the epicentre of COVID-19. In China, maximum cases have been reported in Wuhan, where the virus emerged in the last December. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

"Spike of 3970 COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country is now at 85940, including 53035 active cases, 30153 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2752 deaths," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Coronavirus State-Wise Status in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2307 1252 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 90 41 2 5 Bihar 1018 438 7 6 Chandigarh 191 37 3 7 Chhattisgarh 66 56 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 8895 3518 123 10 Goa 15 7 0 11 Gujarat 9931 4035 606 12 Haryana 818 439 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 76 39 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1013 513 11 15 Jharkhand 203 87 3 16 Karnataka 1056 480 36 17 Kerala 576 492 4 18 Ladakh 43 22 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 4595 2283 239 20 Maharashtra 29100 6564 1068 21 Manipur 3 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 672 166 3 25 Puducherry 13 9 1 26 Punjab 1935 305 32 27 Rajasthan 4727 2677 125 28 Tamil Nadu 10108 2599 71 29 Telangana 1454 959 34 30 Tripura 156 42 0 31 Uttarakhand 82 51 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4057 2165 95 33 West Bengal 2461 829 225 Cases being reassigned to states 230 Total number of confirmed cases in India 85940# 30153 2752

India is now on the 11th spot on the most affected nation in the world. The United States of America tops the chart, followed by Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran.

Globally, over three lakh individuals have died and more than 45 lakh have tested positive for Coronavirus. While China and other countries have started reopening their economies, concerns have started scaling about a possible re-emergence of the infection.