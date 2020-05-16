India’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has now exceeded that of China’s figures. Total Confirmed cases in India has reached 85,940. The confirmed cases in China are 84,038, according to Johns Hopkins University. Delhi: A special passenger train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad arrived at New Delhi railway station today. Vijaylakshmi, a passenger says, "I am very happy due to the train service. I was stuck in Ahmedabad. My children are waiting outside for me. Meeting them after 2 months" Delhi: A special passenger train, carrying passengers from Ahmedabad arrived at New Delhi railway station today. Vijaylakshmi, a passenger says,"I am very happy due to the train service. I was stuck in Ahmedabad. My children are waiting outside for me.Meeting them after 2 months" pic.twitter.com/3l4FdYLBP5— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020 Delhi: Wholesale fruit & vegetable market in Gazipur reopens today after 2 days. The market was closed for sanitization after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for COVID19. Delhi: Wholesale fruit & vegetable market in Gazipur reopens today after 2 days. The market was closed for sanitization after secretary and deputy secretary of the market tested positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ISIl4b1jlK— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

New Delhi, March 16: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced that the government will provide Rs 1 lakh crore to fund agriculture infrastructure projects. Sitharaman also revealed the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) would be amended and cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oil, potatoes, onions would be taken out of it to help our farmers get better prices.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday tweeted that the United States will donate ventilators to India to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” he tweeted.

Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich has resigned after less than a month on the position over what an official said was "incompatibility" with President Jair Bolsonaro's approach to fighting the country's spiralling novel coronavirus crisis, according to news agency AFP.