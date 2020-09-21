New Delhi, September 21: India recorded 86,960 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 54,87,580, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday. With 1,130 more fatalities due to COVID-19, the death toll in India breached the 87,000 mark to reach 87,882. Of the total cases, 10,03,299 are active. The number of active cases is down by 7,525 from 10,10,824 on Sunday. Coronavirus Tracker in India.

On a positive note, India, the second worst-hit country by the pandemic in the world, reported 93,356 recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 43,96,399. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said India has the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world. According to worldometers, India accounts for 19 percent of the global recoveries among COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 12,08,642 cases, including 32,671 deaths and 884,341 recoveries, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 31 million mark, while the deaths have increased to almost 960,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,918,269 and the fatalities rose to 959,332, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,799,044 and 199,474, respectively, according to the CSSE.

