New Delhi, September 21: India has reported the highest number of recoveries among coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the world, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. According to worldometers, India accounts for 19 percent of the global recoveries among COVID-19 cases. More than 43 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus in India, which is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic. Coronavirus Tracker In India.

While the recovery rate stands at 79.68 percent in India, the fatality rate has come down to 1.61 per cent, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India is followed by the United States which accounts for 18.70 percent of the total COVID-19 recoveries globally. Brazil comes third with 16.90 percent. Russia and South Africa hold fourth and fifth position respectively. Russia accounts for 4 percent of the global recoveries, whereas South Africa accounts for 2.6 percent. AstraZeneca's Trial Blueprint Says 'Goal is to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine With 50% Effectiveness'.

India Has Highest Number of COVID-19 Recoveries in World:

The overall number of coronavirus cases in the world was nearing the 31 million mark, while the deaths have increased to almost 960,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,918,269 and the fatalities rose to 959,332, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 6,799,044 and 199,474, respectively, according to the CSSE. India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 5,400,619, while the country's death toll soared to 86,752. Brazil has 4,544,629 cases, including 136,895 fatalities.

