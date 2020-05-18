India Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,242 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Coronavirus Tally Reaches 96,169, Death Toll Mounts to 3,029

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 18: The total number of coronavirus cases in India is now at 96,169. The country witnessed the highest ever spike of 5,242 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 157 deaths were reported in the time frame. According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, out of the total cases, 56316 are active cases and 36824 have been cured, discharged or migrated. The death toll, on the other hand, mounted to 3,029.

Maharashtra was one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic in India. The state recorded a total of 33,053 cases and the death toll increased to 1198. The number of cases in Gujarat increased to 11,379 and 659 people have so far died in the state. Delhi, on the other hand, has 10054 coronavirus cases and the death toll has increased to 160. Tamil Nadu is also among one of the top states to hit by the pandemic. The state has recorded a total of 11224 coronavirus cases. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai has neared the 20,000-mark on Sunday. The fatality count also increased by 38, taking the death toll in Mumbai to 734 as of Sunday. The total number of cases in Asia's largest slum Dharavi in Mumbai increased to 1242, including 56 deaths, according to BMC.

The fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown started from today and it will remain in effect till May 31, 2020. During this period, metro rail services will remain shut, hotels, gyms will remain closed, and all religious places will also be closed for worship for devotees. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services will remain shut during the fourth phase of the lockdown.