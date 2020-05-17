Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA

New Delhi, May 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued guidelines on measures to be taken during Lockdown 4, which will come into effect from May 18. The MHA issued guidelines for all Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State Governments/UT Governments & State/UT authorities for containment of COVID-19 across the country. The fourth phase of lockdown will begin on Monday, May 18 and will remain in effect till May 31, 2020. Lockdown Extended Till May 31, Announces NDMA.

On Sunday, the National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) issued a letter to all central ministers, departments and state governments informing the extension of lockdown till May 31. It also directed its National Executive Committee (NEC) to issue modifications in guidelines to permit certain economic activities in non-containment areas. Check MHA List of Lockdown 4 Guidelines.

Here’s What Not Allowed From May 18 to May 31

All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes or purposes as permitted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to remain prohibited throughout the country. Metro rail services to be shut Movement of people will remain strictly prohibited across country from 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential activities Schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed. Online learning would be permitted. Hotel, restaurants, gyms, swimming pools to remain shut All social/ political/sports/ entertainment gatherings banned All religious places to remain closed for worship All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places, shall continue to remain closed throughout the country till May 31. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open; however, spectators will not be allowed.

Here’s What Allowed

Inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses with mutual consent of the States and UTs. In the red zones, only essential services will be allowed. Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home till 31st May, except for essential and health purposes. With a view to ensuring safety in offices and workplaces, employers on best effort basis should ensure that Arogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible mobile phones. All States and Union Territories shall allow inter and intra state movement of medical professionals, nurses and para medical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances without any restriction. Similarly, they must allow inter-state movement of all types of goods/cargo, including empty trucks. The delineation of red, green, and orange zones will be decided by the respective State/Union Territory governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The district authorities have been asked to advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application on compatible mobile phones & regularly update their health status on the app. This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk. The MHA also issued National Directives for COVID-19 Management and offenses and penalties for violation of lockdown measures.