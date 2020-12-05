New Delhi, December 5: India reported 36,652 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Following the fresh increase, India's COVID-19 count surpassed 96 lakh mark to reach 96,08,212. A total of 512 patients died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,39,700. COVID-19 Vaccine to be Ready Within Weeks, Says PM Narendra Modi in All-Party Meeting; Frontline Workers and Elderly to be Vaccinated in 1st Phase.

Presently, there are 4,09,689 active COVID-19 cases in the country. As many as 90,58,822 patients have been discharged so far, including 42,533 discharged in the past 24 hours. One patient had migrated to another country. The samples tested up to December 3 is 14,58,85,512 including 11,57,764 tested on Thursday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. COVID-19 Vaccine Will be Available in India in Early 2021, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 18,42,587 cases till date. It has recorded 47,599 COVID-19 deaths and 17,10,050 recoveries so far. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 65.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.51 million. The current global caseload and death toll stood at 65,771,488 and 1,516,035, respectively.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 14,343,430 and 278,605, respectively. India comes in second place in terms of cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 175,964.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).