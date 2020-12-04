New Delhi, December 4: The vaccine to prevent the coronavirus infection would be ready in India within few weeks, claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting called on Friday. During the first phase of vaccination, the shots would be provided to COVID-19 frontline workers and elderly persons with serious medical conditions, he said.

Modi, in the meeting involving Congress, Samajwadi Party, AIADMK, BJD and other parties, said the vaccination programme would be finalised only after taking inputs from all state governments. He invited the states to send their suggestions in writing to the Centre at the earliest.

"Teams of central and state governments are working together for vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fare better compared to other nations. We've a very big and experienced network in the field of vaccination. We will fully exploit it," Modi said.

The Prime Minister claimed that the pricing of vaccine is still under consideration, and a number of factors will be discussed. He stated that the government is striving for the safest and cheapest vaccine in the world.

"Our scientists are very confident of succeeding in their endeavour of making COVID vaccine. The world is keeping a watch on the cheapest and safe vaccine. That is why the world is watching India," he said.

