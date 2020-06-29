New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 4 pm tomorrow, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday. The address would be live-streamed using the state-run media platforms at 16:00 hours on Tuesday, June 30. The speech would also be aired by the private news broadcasters. Unlock 2 Guidelines Issued by Centre, See Full List.

While the preliminary reports did not explicitly reveal the topic on which Modi would be addressing the nation, his speech is likely to be centred on the coronavirus crisis. The address would come a day after the government unveiled 'Unlock 2' guidelines, that has extended restrictions till July 31 barring a few exceptions.

While the night curfew timings have been changed, most other restrictions continue to remain in place. Religious gathers will remain banned, whereas, cinema halls, gyms and schools, among others will continue to remain shut till July 31.

"Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31st," stated the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry.

The guidelines were issued on a day when India recorded a of 19,459 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall toll of infections to 5.5 lakh in the nation. The death toll stood at 16,475.

The address of PM Modi also comes amid the heightened tensions at India-China border, as defence forces on either sides have escalated military personnel and equipment deployments since the clash in Galwan Valley.

The border row, which had erupted with the onset of May, had flared up on June 15 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a physical clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan Valley of Ladakh. PM Modi, while hailing their martyrdom, said the country's forces would not refrain from giving a befitting reply if the territorial integrity is challenged.

