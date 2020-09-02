New Delhi, September 2: India's coronavirus tally inched closer to 38 lakh mark with single-day spike of 78,357 new positive cases and 1,045 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in India has surged to 37,69,524. Of the total cases, 8,01,282 are active cases while 29,01,909 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 66,333, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to September 1 across India is 4,43,37,201. Of the total tests, 10,12,367 coronavirus samples were tested on Monday alone. India has been recording unprecedented surge in daily cases of COVID-19 since August 27. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,08,306 cases and 24,903 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,45,139 cases and 4,053 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Russia to Start Mass Vaccination of People Vulnerable to Coronavirus in November or December.

Here's the tweet:

Single-day spike of 78,357 new positive cases & 1045 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.#COVID19 case tally in the country stands at 37,69,524 including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 cured/discharged/migrated & 66,333 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/MbdfCQtKbK — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

India continues to be the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the US and Brazil. On the global front, the total coronavirus cases topped 25.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 8,55,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of September 2, the total number of cases stood at 25,660,482 and the fatalities rose to 8,55,444, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) said in its latest update.

