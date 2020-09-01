Moscow, September 1: Russian will start mass vaccination of its COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the country would launch the large-scale vaccination of people in November and December. The vaccination will be first given to people who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19, reported Sputnik News.

The phase-3 trials of Sputnik V will begin this week. According to the Tass news agency, several tens of thousands of people are expected to take part in this research of the vaccine created by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: After Sputnik V, Three More Coronavirus Vaccines Being Registered, Says Russia.

On Saturday, Russia claimed that three more vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) are currently in the process of registration in the country. Russia on August 11 had registered "the world's first COVID-19 vaccine" - Sputnik V. "At the moment, three more vaccines are being registered," Murashko was quoted by Sputnik News as saying on August 27. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News Update: Russia Open to Holding Phase III Clinical Trials And Manufacturing of 'Sputnik V' in India, Says RDIF Head.

Last week, reports also surfaced that a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology appears to be safe in early tests in humans. Russia will reportedly complete the clinical trials of the "EpiVacCorona" vaccine in September.

