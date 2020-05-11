India Sees Highest Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 67,152; Country's Death Toll Mounts to 2,206

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: India witnessed the highest spike of 4,213 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country rose to 67,152 on Monday, the Health Ministry data said. Of these, 44,029 are active cases while 20,917 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 2206 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday morning. Catch Live Updates of COVID-19 Situation in India and Across the World.

The worst-affected state was Maharashtra which recorded a fresh record high of 53 COVID-19 deaths in a single day on Sunday. The total number of positive cases shot past 22,000 and stood at 22,171 while the death toll mounted to 832 with 53 new fatalities. The state witnessed highest jump of 1,278 cases on Sunday. Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases soared to 13,564 with 875 more patients; 19 deaths take toll to 508. Dharavi slum alone continued to be a major hotspot in Mumbai, with 26 new cases, taking the total number of patients to 859, and 29 deaths till now.

Here's the COVID-19 Tally in India:

In Gujarat, the COVID-19 tally crossed the 8,000 mark as it reached 8,195 till Sunday with an addition of almost 400 cases. The death toll also inched towards the 500 mark with 493 deaths. In Delhi, the COVID-19 tally rose to 6,923 on Sunday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that out of the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital, about 75 percent are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms, and are being treated at home. He said as per the new guidelines, those who are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms are not required to stay in the hospitals.

According to the COVID-19 Tally across the world by Johns Hopkins University, the global death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic surpassed the 280,000 mark on Monday, while the cases have surged to over 4.1 million. The death toll due to the deadly pandemic stood at 2,82,719 of which the US had the highest number of deaths in the world at 79,528, while the UK accounted for the highest in Europe with 31,930 fatalities.