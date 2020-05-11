Mumbai, May 11: Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday. The ex-PM was taken to the hospital from his Delhi residence after he complained of chest pain. Catch all the live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak through this tracker.
The Ministry of Railways informed that all passenger trains will be run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani Train. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.