First Air India special flight from the US brings in 225 Indians from San Francisco to Mumbai: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister. First Air India special flight from the US brings in 225 Indians from San Francisco to Mumbai: Dr S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister #VandeBharatMission (File pic) pic.twitter.com/JA28atX24v— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Mumbai, May 11: Former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Sunday. The ex-PM was taken to the hospital from his Delhi residence after he complained of chest pain. Catch all the live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak through this tracker.

The Indian Railways announced on Sunday that it would be resuming passenger train services in a gradual manner from May 12. Ticket booking would start from today via the IRCTC website. The train services were suspended from March 22, on the day when Janata Curfew was imposed in the nation.

The Ministry of Railways informed that all passenger trains will be run with AC coaches only and with limited stoppages. The fare will be equivalent to the ticket fare that is charged for Rajdhani Train. These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced that the United Kingdom will remain in lockdown till June 1. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.