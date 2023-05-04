Jammu, May 4: Two pilots and a technician were injured on Thursday afer an army helicopter made a precautionary landing in Jammu and Kashmirs Kishtwar district.

Defence sources said that at 11.15 a.m. on Thursday, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river. Indian Army Chopper Crash: Military Helicopter Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, Pilots Suffer Injuries.

Indian Army chopper crashed in #Kishtwar district of Jammu division. Pilot and co-pilot rescued in injured condition. The crash took place in hills of Marwah area of Kishtwar district. Report: Gulshan Raina pic.twitter.com/haQVy350Cg — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 4, 2023

"As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Military Chopper Crashes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar, Rescue Operations Underway.

"Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site. Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," the sources said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

