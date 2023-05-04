An Indian Army helicopter on Thursday crashed in Kishtwar District of Jammu & Kashmir. Three officers were likely onboard. An official word is awaited. The area of crash is said to be without connectivity and rescue operations are underway.

Kashmir Chopper Crash:

An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details awaited: Army Officials. pic.twitter.com/ya41m7CRfn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

