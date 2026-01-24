A suspected domestic dispute escalated into a mass casualty event early Friday morning, leaving four adults of Indian origin dead at a residence in Gwinnett County. Authorities have arrested 51-year-old Vijay Kumar of Atlanta, who faces multiple charges including malice murder and cruelty to children. While the motive remains under investigation, the tragedy was punctuated by a harrowing 911 call placed by a 12-year-old child who, along with two other minors, survived the shooting by hiding inside a closet.

The Early Morning Distress Call

The Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time on January 23. Officers were dispatched following a "shots fired" report made to emergency services. Upon arrival, police discovered the bodies of four adults inside the home, all of whom had succumbed to fatal gunshot wounds. According to investigators, the children inside the residence—aged 7, 10, and 12—took refuge in a closet as the violence unfolded. It was the 12-year-old who managed to contact 911, providing dispatchers with critical information that allowed law enforcement to reach the scene within minutes. Georgia Shocker: Indian National Among 4 Killed in Family Dispute Shooting in US; Suspect Arrested.

Victims and Suspect Identified

Local authorities and the Consulate General of India in Atlanta have confirmed the identities of the deceased. The victims include the suspect’s wife, 43-year-old Meenu Dogra, along with three other relatives: Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38). While the exact relationship between all parties is still being clarified, police noted that the Chander family and Gourav Kumar resided at the Lawrenceville home. Vijay Kumar and his wife had reportedly traveled from their home in Atlanta to the Brook Ivy Court residence with their child just before the shooting occurred.

Criminal Charges and Legal Proceedings

Vijay Kumar was taken into custody at the scene without further incident. He has been charged with:

Four counts of malice murder

Four counts of felony murder

Four counts of aggravated assault

One count of first-degree cruelty to children

Two counts of third-degree cruelty to children

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed deep grief over the incident via a statement on social media, confirming that at least one of the victims was an Indian national. The mission stated it is in touch with local authorities and is extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family. Indian National Shot Dead in US: Cops Gun Down Mohammad Nizamuddin in California After Dispute Turns Violent; Family Seeks Centre and Telangana Governments’ Help To Repatriate Body.

Background and Survival of the Children

Preliminary investigations suggest the violence stemmed from an argument between Vijay Kumar and Meenu Dogra that began at their Atlanta residence. The dispute allegedly continued as they arrived at the Lawrenceville home. The three children present during the incident remained physically unharmed. Following the police intervention, they were placed in the care of other family members. Gwinnett County Police Corporal Angela Carter described the situation as "deeply tragic," highlighting the trauma of such an event occurring with children inside the home.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).