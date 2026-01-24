New Delhi, January 24: An Indian national was among four people killed in a shooting linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said on Friday. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at a residence in Lawrenceville, where police found four adults dead from gunshot wounds. Three children were inside the house at the time and managed to survive by hiding in a closet, according to local media reports.

Expressing grief, the Indian mission said the alleged shooter has been arrested and that all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family. “We are deeply grieved by this tragic incident linked to an alleged family dispute. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families,” the consulate said in a post on X. Indian National Shot Dead in US: Cops Gun Down Mohammad Nizamuddin in California After Dispute Turns Violent; Family Seeks Centre and Telangana Governments’ Help To Repatriate Body.

The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar (51). Police said the victims were Kumar’s wife Meenu Dogra (43), Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38). Indian Student Dies in US: Rajyalakshmi Yarlagadda From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Suffering From Severe Cough, Chest Pain.

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers responded to a 2.30 am call at the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. The suspect faces multiple charges, including four counts each of malice murder and felony murder, aggravated assault, and charges related to cruelty to children. The investigation is ongoing.

