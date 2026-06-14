Indian Vessel Virat 1 Sinks Off Oman: US Navy Rescues 14 Indian Crew Members

A major international maritime rescue operation was launched on Sunday after a commercial dhow carrying 14 Indian nationals began sinking off the coast of Oman. The successful emergency operation was coordinated by the United States Navy, ensuring that all crew members were safely accounted for. The mid-sea distress situation unfolded approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, during the morning hours of June 14. Upon receiving notification that the vessel was in imminent danger, the US Navy immediately alerted regional shore authorities to activate an emergency response.

A US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft was dispatched to the scene. In a swift tactical maneuver, the aircraft crew dropped a life raft near the endangered dhow and monitored the immediate evacuation of the personnel onboard. In addition to the aerial response, the US Navy coordinated surface assistance by directing a nearby merchant ship to the site. The MV Jabal Ali 9, a St. Kitts and Nevis-flagged commercial vessel that was traveling from Sohar to Mumbai, altered its course to assist.

Following these coordinated directives, all 14 crew members successfully evacuated the vessel and boarded the deployed life raft as the dhow began to submerge. The exact technical cause behind the sudden sinking of the vessel remains unknown. The Indian Embassy in Muscat confirmed the incident, identifying the vessel as the Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel, Virat 1.

"The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew," the Embassy of India stated in an official release. "Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident."

The rescue occurred in a maritime corridor that has seen significantly heightened strategic tension. The wider Middle East region, particularly shipping routes near Oman and the adjacent Strait of Hormuz-one of the world's most critical naval chokepoints-continues to navigate persistent security disruptions and geopolitical friction affecting commercial shipping lanes. Initial reports indicate that all 14 rescued crew members are in stable condition.

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