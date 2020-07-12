New Delhi, July 12: The COVID-19 count in India inched closer to 8.50 lakh-mark on Sunday with 28,637 new cases and 551 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. With the latest spike, the the total coronavirus cases in the country now stand at 8,49,553. Of the total coronavirus cases in India, 2,92,258 are active cases while 5,34,621 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll in the country now stands at 22,674.

Maharashtra tops the chart and remains the worst hit state with coronavirus with death toll crossed 10,000 on Saturday. The state recorded a fresh surge of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, with the tally now higher than Italy and Pakistan. Maharashtra's case tally has thus soared over Italy (242,639) and Pakistan (246,351), ranking 13 and 12, respectively, on the Worldometer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said coronavirus was yet to be brought under control "in most of the world", while warning that it was actually "getting worse". On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: "The virus has upended health systems in some of the world's wealthiest nations, while some countries that have mounted a successful response have been of modest means. No Community Transmission of COVID-19 in India So Far, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The global count of COVID-19 cases neared 12.7 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 564,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The total number of cases stood at 12,681,472, while the death toll increased to 564,420, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,245,158 and 134,764, respectively, according to the CSSE.

