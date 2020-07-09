New Delhi, July 9: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that there is no community transmission of coronavirus in India so far. The Minister made the statement after a meeting the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. Vardhan said that during the discussion today, experts stated that there is no community transmission in India. "There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there's no community transmission", Vardhan said. COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%, Gap Between Recoveries And Active Cases Nearly 2 Lakh.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has zoomed past the 7.5-lakh mark. The GoM held a meeting to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country at the Nirman Bhawan in the national capital. On Thursday, India recorded the highest single-day spike of over 24,879 new coronavirus cases and 487 deaths in the past 24 hours. The latest hike pushed the total tally to 7,67,296 with 21,129 deaths, Health Ministry's data said.

Here's the tweet:

During our discussions today, experts again stated that there is no community transmission in India. There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there's no community transmission: Health Min Harsh Vardhan after Group of Ministers meet #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JsETsYfHaV — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

The rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase over the days. The country's COVID-19 recovery rate has improved and is now at 61.53 percent, according to the Health Ministry. Of the total cases, 7,67,296 cases, 4,76,377 have recovered while 2,69,789 remain active in the country. With more COVID-19 patients recovering, the gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased by two lakh.

