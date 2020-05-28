India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Reaches 42.75%, 67,691 Individuals Recovered So Far, Says Union Health Ministry

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 28: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that a total of 67,691 individuals have recovered from the novel coronavirus in the country. The Ministry also said that the recovery rate in India is currently increasing day-by-day and presently is at 42.75%. Currently, active infection cases are 86,110. Catch all breaking news and updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"The number of COVID-19 cases under active medical supervision is 86,110. So far, a total of 67,691 people has been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,266 patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 42.75%," the government said. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All States of India.

ANI Tweet:

The number of #COVID19 cases under active medical supervision is 86,110. So far, a total of 67,691 people has been cured. In the last 24 hours, 3,266 patients were found cured. This takes our total recovery rate to 42.75% : Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Earlier today, Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan informed that nearly 30 groups in India are trying to develop the vaccine for COVID-10. Of these 30, twenty are working at a good pace, he said. Raghavan also said that the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and All India Council for Technical Education have also embarked on a drug discovery hackathon.

"About 30 groups in India, big industry to individual academics are trying to develop vaccines to fight COVID-19 of which 20 are keeping a good pace," VijayRaghavan said at a media briefing.

Raghvan said usually it takes 10 years to develop a vaccine, but the aim is to find it in a year. He said that designing new drugs is a "very very big challenge" and takes time. "Most attempts fail and thus you have to try a lot," he said.