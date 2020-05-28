The total coronavirus cases in India increased to 1,58,333. The death toll, on the other hand, jumped to 4,531. Body of the 3-year-old boy Sai Vardhan, who fell into a borewell y'day in Medak, found 17 feet deep inside it. His body has been taken to a hospital. Collector, Medak, K Dharma Reddy says, "There were 3 borewells dug without permission. Necessary action will be taken." Telangana: Body of the 3-year-old boy Sai Vardhan, who fell into a borewell y'day in Medak, found 17 feet deep inside it. His body has been taken to a hospital. Collector, Medak, K Dharma Reddy says, "There were 3 borewells dug without permission. Necessary action will be taken." https://t.co/L8xb4nYPTv pic.twitter.com/Wvz3bFKD3L— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020 Delhi: People form queues as they arrive at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur to make purchases, amid COVID-19 pandemic. UK has temporarily closed its embassy in North Korea and all diplomatic staff have left the country, the U.K. ambassador said on Thursday.

Mumbai, May 28: The locust invasion has been a cause of worry to farmers across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and now Odisha has also issued guidelines for farmers against the locust attack. The mercury levels have been rising across North India over the last few days. The maximum temperature recorded was 42.3°C in Rajkot on Wednesday, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country, on Wednesday notched a record 105 deaths, up by eight over the previous high of 97 fatalities recorded yesterday. The death toll in Maharashtra mounted to 1,897. The state has been recording 50-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past 10 days now.

A penalty of Rs 500 would be levied if any person is found not wearing a face mask or spitting in public in Haryana, according to State Home Minister Anil Vij. Amid rising tensions between India and China, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate on the "raging border issues" between both the two countries. Donald Trump said that he have informed India and China that the US is ready to mediate their border dispute.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.