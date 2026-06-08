India’s Fertiliser Stocks Sufficient To Meet Farmers’ Needs: Govt

New Delhi, June 8: The overall stock position of fertilisers in the country to meet the requirement of farmers in the current kharif season is comfortable despite the supply chain disruptions due to the West Asia conflict, according to an update provided by the Ministry of Fertilisers on Monday.

"For Kharif 2026, the fertiliser requirement has been reassessed at 383.9 lakh metric tonnes (LMT). Against this, the stock, as on today, is around 197.56 LMT, which is more than 51 per cent of the required amount and significantly higher than the usual level of about 33 per cent that is usually stocked at this point of the year. This reflects improved planning, advance stocking, and efficient logistics management by the government," a ministry statement said. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Will the Minimum Basic Pay Rise to INR 34,560 or INR 68,940? Know the Different Fitment Factors Proposed.

Indian farmers have already purchased a total of 86.65 LMT chemical fertilisers in the ongoing Kharif-2026 season, till June 7, which is approximately 22.57 per cent of the total requirement.

Indian farmers procured 11.17 LMT of organic manure after the Iran war (Punjab 2.83 LMT, UP 2.71 LMT, Haryana 1.33 LMT, MP 1.25 LMT, Gujarat 0.96 LMT, Maharashtra 0.84 LMT) compared to 3.20 LMT during the corresponding period last year. This substantial increase reflects a positive trend towards greater adoption of organic nutrient sources and indicates a gradual shift in farmers' preference from chemical fertilisers to organic alternatives, the statement said. SBI’s INR 8,813 Crore Dividend Boosts Government Finances, Nirmala Sitharaman Receives Cheque.

A total of approximately 147.40 LMT of fertilisers through imports and domestic production has been added to the availability after the West Asia conflict started on February 28.

In June, it is expected that more than 25 LMT of imported urea, DAP and NPKs will reach the Indian ports. India has issued another global tender for the procurement of 17 LMT of urea, which is in progress.

Availability of inputs for the production of fertilisers, including urea and P&K fertilisers, is being regularly reviewed by the Department of Fertilisers. All the subsidy bills raised by the companies are being paid on a weekly basis, and at present, an adequate budget is available for payment of fertiliser subsidy, it added.

India’s fertiliser security remains strong, stable, and well-managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirement across all major fertilisers, the statement said.

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