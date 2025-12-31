Bareilly, December 31: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is facing a backlash from religious leaders following her recent visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, has condemned the actor’s participation in Hindu rituals, categorizing her actions as haram and a violation of Islamic tenets. The controversy erupted after footage of the actor performing the Bhasma Aarti and offering prayers at the Shivalingam began circulating on social media.

Cleric Cites Sharia Violation

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi issued a formal statement from Bareilly, asserting that Bharuccha’s engagement in idol worship and temple traditions is strictly prohibited. He emphasized that her actions—specifically applying ceremonial sandalwood to her forehead and performing water offerings—constitute a departure from her faith. "Nushrratt Bharuccha’s actions at the Mahakal Temple are haram in Islam," Razvi stated. "She has committed a 'Gunah-e-Azeem' (great sin). For this, she must repent, seek forgiveness through Istighfar, and recite the Kalma again to reaffirm her faith." New Year 2026: AIMJ President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi Again Issues Fatwa Asking Muslims Not To Celebrate New Year (Watch Video).

A History of Multi-Faith Observance

This is not the first time the actor’s personal spiritual choices have been a topic of discussion. Bharuccha has been transparent in past interviews about her inclusive worldview, noting that she finds peace in various places of worship, including gurudwaras, churches, and temples. In previous public statements, she has shared experiences of observing traditional Hindu fasts, such as the 16 Somvar (Mondays). While these actions have historically drawn praise for promoting communal harmony, they have also occasionally drawn criticism from conservative quarters.

Social Media Divided Over Cleric’s Fatwa

The Maulana's use of the term haram has sparked a heated debate across digital platforms. Supporters of the cleric argue that public figures should adhere to the rules of their religion to avoid misleading others. Conversely, many fans and civil rights advocates have defended the actor, stating that personal faith is a private matter and that her actions foster a spirit of inclusivity in a diverse society. ‘Bringing Bad Name to Bareilly’: Tauqeer Raza Slams ‘Bahraichi’ Cleric Shahabuddin Razvi Over Salman Khan’s ‘Ram Edition’ Watch Controversy.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha visited Baba Mahakal Mandir on Putrada Ekadashi. (Video Source: Mahakal Mandir) pic.twitter.com/xLx9ON2Hwi — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

'Islam Ke Khilaf Hai'

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi says, "Nushrratt Bharuccha went to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, offered prayers, poured water, and observed the religious traditions there. Islam does not permit all these acts. Sharia… pic.twitter.com/5t6JQG2ta4 — IANS (@ians_india) December 30, 2025

Nushrratt Bharuccha, known for her roles in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Chhorii, is currently busy with a slate of upcoming films for 2026. Despite the growing online controversy and the cleric's public demand for an apology, the actor has remained silent on the matter, choosing instead to focus on her professional commitments.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).