Israel’s Top YouTube Gamer: Yair Dabush’s Story to Glory

Yair Dabush

"Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come.” Living by these words, Yair Dabush built a successful Youtube channel called ‘YairDD’ where he uploads videos of him playing games and doing quizzes. It wasn’t an easy journey though as it took him years to get to where he is today. He started getting traction in late 2016 and since then he kept growing.

His Youtube channel has more than 43k subscribers currently with over 7 million total channel views, making him one of the most known names in the Israeli Youtube community.

He was born in Israel, and he always dreamt of being a successful Youtuber and a businessman, When he was 13 he filmed a video talking about business, and showed it in his Bar Mitzvah event, which was his first video ever in his way to becoming a Youtuber. After a lot of work, he achieved the goals he set for himself. He’s one of the biggest Youtubers in Israel and has many lucrative ventures.

He also used to donate to Youtube streamers that played Fortnite and give them missions to accomplish in their live stream, and if they were successful, he donated them money, which made all of the streamers wait for him to visit their live stream. Which not only helped them with money, but they also gained subscribers from the videos as dozens of thousands of people watched every single video.

We asked him what it is like being a Youtuber, and if he has any tips for people who would like to also be youtubers, Yair answered:

“Being a Youtuber is a lot of fun, you are entertaining a lot of people and making money while sitting in front of a computer and doing whatever you want, whether it’s playing games, answering quizzes or just talking to the camera, or by playing a game you love in your phone.”

“This is the best job in the world and I’m so lucky to have it. I don’t really have any unique tips, Upload consistently, Do what you love, don’t give up, and you’ll gain subscribers, It is hard work, but it’s worth the hassle, Try playing games that are trending worldwide like Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone so you will have more eyes on your content. Also learn Youtube SEO so you can enhance your videos ranking in the Youtube search. Furthermore, try not to be affected by bad comments, because every single Youtubers experience hatred, even the biggest in the world, so don’t think it’s personal, people just love to hate.”

