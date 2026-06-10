Jaipur Latest News Today on June 10th, 2026: Factory Blast Aftermath, CM's Prayers & New Resort

Jaipur: Jaipur is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating firecracker factory blast that occurred on June 9th, claiming multiple lives and injuring several. Amidst this somber news, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at a local temple on June 10th, while the city also saw the inauguration of a significant new luxury resort, signaling growth in its hospitality sector. Meanwhile, civic authorities continue to address urban development issues.

Top Stories

Tragic Firecracker Factory Blast Claims Eight Lives in Khoh Nagoriyan

A devastating fire and subsequent blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Jaipur's Khoh Nagoriyan area on June 9th, 2026, resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, including two brothers, and left several others injured. The factory reportedly operated in a residential zone without proper licenses or safety measures. Police are currently investigating the incident, with reports indicating the alleged mastermind remains at large.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers for PM Modi's Milestone

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma offered prayers at the Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple on Wednesday, June 10th, 2026. The prayers were held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

JDA Conducts Major Anti-Encroachment Drive, Internet Restored

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) carried out a significant anti-encroachment drive on June 8th, leading to the demolition of several structures and a temporary suspension of internet services in the affected areas. Internet services were subsequently restored. Public opinion gathered on June 9th indicated mixed reactions to the drive, which aims to widen roads to 80 feet, impacting some homes and religious sites.

Ananta Spa & Resort Jaipur Opens, Boosting Luxury Hospitality

Jaipur has welcomed the opening of the Ananta Spa & Resort, a new luxury destination featuring 351 rooms and extensive event facilities. Launched by the Ravi Surya Group and managed by BlackRock Hotels, the Japanese-inspired resort is positioned as one of Rajasthan's largest, enhancing the region's luxury hospitality landscape. The new property was unveiled on June 9th and 10th, 2026.

Civic & Public Initiatives

Jaipur Unveils 'Net Zero Cooling Station' for Summer Relief

Jaipur has launched a 'Net Zero Cooling Station' to provide residents with respite from the intense summer heat. This initiative, highlighted on June 9th, underscores the city's commitment to implementing sustainable solutions for urban comfort.

Anganwadi Workers Granted 10-Day Summer Break After Meeting Targets

Anganwadi workers across Rajasthan will be eligible for a 10-day summer vacation in June, following the completion of their monthly targets. This new order was issued by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) department on June 10th, 2026.

Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme Applications Close Today

The deadline to apply for the Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2026 is today, June 10th, 2026. The lottery for selecting beneficiaries for this popular pilgrimage initiative is scheduled to be drawn later in June.

Jaipur Leads Rajasthan in Micro and Small Enterprises

Jaipur boasts the highest number of micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) in Rajasthan, contributing significantly to the state's economy. As of June 10th, 2026, Rajasthan ranks 11th nationally in the total count of small industries, with the country having 8.36 crore such businesses.

'Har Ghar Gita' Campaign Launched with Unique Women's Procession

Jaipur witnessed the launch of the 'Har Ghar Gita' (Gita in Every Home) campaign on June 10th, 2026, with a unique procession. For the first time, 151 women participated, carrying the Bhagavad Gita on their heads instead of traditional kalash pots, marking a significant cultural and spiritual initiative.

Mathuwada-Jaipur Bus Service Suspended, Villagers Seek Restoration

The Mathuwada-Jaipur रोडवेज bus service has been suspended, prompting villagers to demand its immediate restoration. The suspension, reported on June 9th, forces residents to rely on more expensive private transport options, causing considerable inconvenience.

Crime & Safety

BJP MLA's Private Secretary Arrested in Bribery Case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) reportedly arrested the private secretary of a BJP MLA in Jaipur on June 9th, 2026. The arrest is in connection with an alleged fake seed bribery scandal, with further details on the ongoing investigation anticipated.

Youth Injured in Firing Incident Amidst Property Dispute

A firing incident occurred in Jaipur on June 10th, 2026, resulting in a youth sustaining a bullet wound to his leg. The incident reportedly stemmed from a personal rivalry and a dispute over property possession, according to local reports.

Protests in Karwar Demand Arrests in Jaipur Murder Case

Protests have erupted in Karwar on June 10th, 2026, with residents demanding arrests in connection with a murder case in Jaipur. The demonstrations highlight community concern and a call for swift justice regarding the incident.

Speeding Bolero Crashes into Electric Pole, Investigation Underway

A speeding Bolero vehicle collided with an electric pole on June 9th, 2026, causing a stir as alcohol bottles were reportedly found inside the vehicle, which also lacked a number plate. An investigation into the accident is underway.

Health Update

Suspected Ebola Case in Jaipur Confirmed Negative

A woman from Uganda, who had been placed in isolation in Jaipur due to suspected Ebola-like symptoms, has reportedly tested negative for the virus. Health authorities confirmed on June 9th, 2026, that the initial health scare has been resolved, and there is no public health threat.

Culture & Achievements

Jaipur's Preeti Secures Silver in World Yogasana Championship

Preeti, a resident of Jaipur currently residing in Oman, has achieved a silver medal in the World Yogasana Championship. This significant accomplishment was reported on June 10th, 2026, bringing recognition to Jaipur on an international platform.

Weather & Outlook

Mainly clear skies expected across Jaipur, high near 41°C

Jaipur is experiencing a clear sky with current temperatures around 40.3°C. The forecast for today, June 10th, indicates mainly clear skies with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 41°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the heat.

Weather: Clear sky — 40.3°C. Today: Mainly clear, 30°C – 41°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Jaipur moves forward, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victims of the factory blast and implementing stricter safety regulations. The city's ongoing development, from new infrastructure to social welfare schemes, continues to shape its future, with residents keenly observing government initiatives and local events.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).