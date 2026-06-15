Jaipur Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Protests, Water Crisis & Border Security

Jaipur: Jaipur is abuzz with significant developments today, as the city witnesses a protest regarding the NEET-UG paper leak, leading to an incident involving a political party founder. Concurrently, the Pink City grapples with a severe water crisis exacerbated by infrastructure issues, even as a major security operation expands across border villages in Rajasthan. These events highlight a dynamic period for Jaipur, spanning civic challenges, law enforcement actions, and political advocacy.

Top Stories

Cockroach Janta Party Founder Allegedly Slapped During Jaipur Protest Over NEET-UG

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was reportedly manhandled and slapped by unidentified individuals during a protest at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on June 15, 2026. The incident occurred as youths gathered to demonstrate against issues like the NEET-UG paper leak, despite Rajasthan Police having denied permission for the protest on June 14, citing law and order concerns. Delhi Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Dust Storm, Noida Airport Operations & Water Issues.

'Operation Clean' Expanded to 102 Rajasthan Villages Along Pakistan Border

The Centre-backed 'Operation Clean' has been expanded, increasing its radius from 15-km to 50-km along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan. This expansion, reported on June 15, 2026, places 102 villages under intensified security scrutiny, with authorities surveying unauthorized structures that may face demolition if built without valid approvals.

Ashok Gehlot Urges Rajasthan Government to Extend Wheat Procurement Deadline

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged the Rajasthan government on June 15, 2026, to extend the wheat procurement deadline and increase the target for farmers across the state. He highlighted the distress faced by farmers due to the limited procurement period and the risk of crop damage from unseasonal rains, particularly affecting regions like Ganganagar and Hanumangarh.

Crime & Safety

Woman Arrested in Harmara for Alleged Murder of 5-Year-Old Girl

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Jaipur's Harmara area on June 15, 2026, for the alleged murder of a five-year-old girl. Police reportedly cited jealousy over her husband's interactions with the victim's mother as the motive, with CCTV footage aiding in identifying the suspect who allegedly planned the crime. Meerut Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: Mosque Dispute, Crime Wave & Namo Bharat Extension.

Bengaluru Police Officers Arrested in Jaipur for Alleged Bribe in Dowry Case

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a woman sub-inspector and two head constables from Bengaluru Police in Jaipur on June 14, 2026. The officers were reportedly investigating a dowry harassment case and were apprehended for allegedly accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe, having initially demanded Rs 2 lakh to clear names in the case.

Civic & Infrastructure

Jaipur Grapples with Severe Water Crisis Amidst Leaking Bisalpur Pipeline

Jaipur is experiencing a severe water crisis, as reported on June 15, 2026, despite the Bisalpur Dam being full. The issue stems from 33 major leaks in the 17-year-old Bisalpur pipeline and a lack of long-term planning. The existing infrastructure, originally designed for the city's 2021 population, is struggling to meet the escalating demands of 2026.

Two Suspended Over Power Outage at Railway Minister's Jaipur Press Conference

The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd. suspended an assistant engineer and an electrician in Jaipur, with the action reported on June 14, 2026. The suspensions were due to negligence after a power outage disrupted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's press conference on June 11, 2026, leading to the minister addressing reporters in the dark for approximately 10 minutes.

Health & Medical

Mahatma Gandhi Hospital Performs First Carotid Body Tumour Surgery on Yemeni Patient

A team of ENT and Head and Neck surgeons at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur successfully performed a complex Carotid Body Tumour surgery on a Yemeni woman. The successful procedure was reported on June 14, 2026, and was particularly challenging as the patient presented with bilateral carotid body paragangliomas and a skull base tumor.

Weather & Outlook

Overcast skies expected in Jaipur with highs near 37°C

Jaipur is experiencing a clear sky with a current temperature of 30.3°C. The forecast for today, June 15th, 2026, indicates overcast conditions with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 37°C. Residents should prepare for warm weather and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Weather: Clear sky — 30.3°C. Today: Overcast, 26°C – 37°C.

Jaipur Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As Jaipur navigates these pressing issues, from student protests to critical infrastructure challenges and heightened border security, residents remain focused on the path forward. The coming days will likely bring further developments on the water supply situation and the ongoing investigations into recent criminal cases, shaping the city's immediate future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).