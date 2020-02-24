Jallikattu 2020: Man Dies After Bull’s Horn Pierces Into His Chest During the Sport in Coimbatore

Image for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, February 24: In a tragic incident, an owner of a bull was gored to death during Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Sunday. As per reports, 17 others were severely injured during the bull-taming sport in the southern state. The victim, identified as Subash Chandra Bose (24), who hailed from Pudukkottai area, died after the horn of a bull went to his chest. Meanwhile, another Murugan (37) of Madurai district got critically hurt when another bull gored him in his throat.

On Sunday, as many as 1,000 bulls and about 820 bull-tamers took part in the Jallikattu event flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister of Municipal Administration S P Velumani. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan was the guest of honour at the event organised by the district administration and Coimbatore Jallikattu Association. High security arrangements were made for this event. Reports inform that Ajay of Madurai was adjudged as the best tamer as he was successful in taming 20 bulls. Jallikattu Then And Now: Objection, Agitation, Legislation - A Flashback.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu after a plea was filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). However, the state government insisted that sport was a crucial part of its culture and identity. The ban was later lifted in January 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai.