Chennai, November 3: In a shocking incident, a young college student was allegedly abducted and raped by three men near the Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened late on Sunday night. The victim was later found in a naked condition, severely traumatised in a vacant plot near the airport and was rushed to a private hospital.

According to police sources, the horrifying episode unfolded around 11 p.m. in a secluded area behind the International Airport. The student, who is pursuing her degree at a private college in the city, had been sitting in a parked car and talking to her male friend, identified as Vineeth. Suddenly, three unidentified men approached the vehicle, attacked Vineeth, and forcibly dragged the young woman away into the darkness. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

The men allegedly took turns raping her before fleeing the scene, leaving her injured and in a state of shock. Vineeth, who sustained serious injuries while trying to resist the attackers, managed to reach the Peelamedu police station and alert the authorities. Acting swiftly, a police team led by senior officers rushed to the spot and began combing operations in the surrounding areas.

After a frantic search, the police found the victim lying unconscious and without clothes in a nearby vacant plot. She was immediately rescued and taken to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Doctors said her condition is stable, but she remains deeply traumatised. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 2 Cops Gang-Rape 19-Year-Old Girl, Force Elder Sister To Watch After Taking Them to ‘Secluded Grove’ During Vehicle Inspection in Tiruvannamalai; Accused Arrested.

Vineeth was also shifted to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for medical care. Meanwhile, the Peelamedu police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to kidnapping and gang rape. A special team has been formed to track down and arrest the three accused, who are currently on the run.

Senior police officials visited the hospital and assured the victim’s family of swift action. Forensic experts have collected evidence from the crime scene. The brutal assault has sparked widespread outrage among residents, with women’s rights groups demanding stringent punishment for the perpetrators. The city police will intensify night patrols around the airport area following the incident, which has left Coimbatore in shock and disbelief.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

