Chennai, December 1: In a shocking case from Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, a 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his estranged wife and then posted a selfie with her body as his WhatsApp status. Police identified the accused as S Balamurugan, a native of Tirunelveli district. His wife, Sreepriya (30), had been living separately in a women’s hostel in Gandhipuram's Raju Naidu Layout, while working at a private firm.

According to the India Today report, the couple, parents to three children, had been staying apart due to marital disputes. Balamurugan suspected that she was involved in an extramarital relationship. On Sunday morning, he went to the hostel and asked her to return with him. When she refused, an argument broke out in the hostel’s portico area. Krishnagiri Shocker: Woman Strangles 5-Month-Old Son While Breastfeeding To Continue Relationship With Lesbian Partner in Tamil Nadu; Both Arrested After Husband Uncovers Affair.

Police said Balamurugan had come armed with a sickle he had hidden, which he used to repeatedly attack her, killing her on the spot. What followed added to the horror. Instead of fleeing, Balamurugan sat beside her body, took a selfie with the corpse lying in a pool of blood, and uploaded it as his WhatsApp status with a caption suggesting she had “betrayed” him. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 2 Cops Gang-Rape 19-Year-Old Girl, Force Elder Sister To Watch After Taking Them to ‘Secluded Grove’ During Vehicle Inspection in Tiruvannamalai; Accused Arrested.

Alerted by the hostel residents, the Rathinapuri police rushed to the scene and arrested him. The victim’s body was sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem. Police said the couple had been arguing over the phone earlier that morning, and Balamurugan had travelled from Tirunelveli carrying the weapon. The investigation is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

