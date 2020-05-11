Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Files Plea in Supreme Court Seeking Release of Bail-Eligible Jail Inmates Across India Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

File image of Jamiat-e-Ulema-i-Hind leader Maulana Arshad Madani | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 11: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a group comprising of top Islamic scholars of the nation, filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking the release of bail-eligible jail inmates in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to file the petition was finalised by Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madni after a cluster outbreak of coronavirus was reported in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. COVID-19 Spread in Arthur Road Jail: 81 More Inmates Test Positive, Toll Reaches 184 Including 26 Prison Staffers.

Madni, in a statement issued earlier this week, said the Constitution guarantees right to life to even those who are lodged in jails. At a time when coronavirus is spreading in all parts of the nation, the government must allow those inmates who are eligible for bail to be released till the threat of virus subsides, he demanded.

Jamiat Files Plea in SC

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking grant of conditional bail to eligible jail inmates across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, on humanitarian ground. pic.twitter.com/0uKP31hxCB — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

The Bombay High Court, which was hearing a bail petition filed by Arthur Road inmate Akbar Ali Shroff on Friday, told the Maharashtra government to ensure the prisoners are not infected with the highly contagious disease. The situation no doubt is precarious,” said Justice Dangre, as she put the onus on the state to protect the right to life of the jail inmates.

The Arthur Road jail in Mumbai has so far recorded 184 positive cases, including 158 prisoners and 26 staff members. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters that all jails were under lockdown since the COVID-19 threat emerged. The transmission of disease in Arthur Road prison is likely due to the movement of vegetable suppliers, he claimed.