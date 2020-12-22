Srinagar, December 21: The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir's District Development Council (DDC) elections 2020 has begun at 9 am today. There are 280 DDC constituencies in the union territory. The voting in these constituencies was held in eight phases starting from November 28 to December 19, 2020. Viewers can catch live streaming of the counting of votes on Youtube Channel of DD Kashir.

State Election Commissioner KK Sharma on Monday chaired a review meeting. Sharma said the counting of votes for 280 DDC constituencies would begin from 9 am at all district headquarters across the Union Territory. The DCs informed the SEC about all arrangements for counting of votes for DDC polls. Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: 100-Year-Old Woman Braves Cold to Vote in 6th Phase of DDC Polls.

Live Streaming of Counting of Votes on DD Kashir:

Each hall will have dedicated tables, and each table with counting assistants monitored by one counting supervisor. The SEC said that the process in each centre would be supervised by a Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officer. "The counting exercise will be recorded by CCTV cameras and will be overseen by observers also," he said. The state election commission also directed to follow COVID-19 protocols during the counting process. Jammu and Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Over 7.48 Voters in 31 Constituencies to Cast Votes in 6th Phase of DDC Polls.

These were the first elections in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in August last year. The mainstream parties, including the National Conference, PDP, Peoples Conference and CPI(M), formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in October this year and fought the maiden DDC elections together. Delimitation had been done for the constituencies and 280 DDCs constituencies identified across the UT for undertaking the elections, with 14 DDC constituencies in each district.

