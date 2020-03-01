Jammu and Kashmir: Five Terrorist Associates Arrested From Ganderbal & Budgam Districts, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police. Representational image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Srinagar, March 1: In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday also busted another terror racket in Ganderbal and Budgam districts of the union territory. Police arrested five terrorist associates from the district. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from them. A case has been registered, and the police have started investigating the matter. ISIS Terror Module in Delhi Gets Busted, 3 Terror Suspects Arrested.

Earlier in the day, Srinagar Police also arrested two active terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have been identified as Vakeel Ahmed Bhat and Omar Ismail Das, both residents of Bijbehara in Anantnag. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession and an FIR was also registered in the case.

Last month also a terror module was busted in Budgam district. Several arms and ammunition and incriminating material were also recovered. The terror module was reportedly related to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). According to the initial investigation, it was involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists. Jammu & Kashmir Police Bust Jaish Module, Arrest Two Terrorists in Srinagar Who Were 'Planning Major Attack on Republic Day 2020'.

ANI's Tweet:

Kashmir Zone Police: Five terrorist associates arrested from Ganderbal & Budgam. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Cases registered. Investigation in progress. — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

On February 3 also, four Jaish-e-Mohammed associates were arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district. The associates were arrested for providing logistics and shelter to the JeM terrorists. The JeM associates were identified as Mohd Amin and Mohd Rafiq of Khrew area, while Fayaz Lone and Maqbool Dar from Awantipora.