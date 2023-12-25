Srinagar, December 25: Minimum temperature remained several notches below the freezing point on Monday as intense cold wave swept Kashmir. A Meteorological (MeT) department statement said, “Minimum temperature was minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city today while it was minus 2.6 and minus 4.3 in Gulmarg and Pahalgam respectively. Jammu and Kashmir Weather: Srinagar Freezes at Minus 4.6 Degrees Celsius, Records Season’s Coldest Night

“Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 6.7 and Kargil minus 8.1 as the night’s lowest temperature. “Jammu city had 7.3, Katra 8.1, Batote 5.9, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Banihal 6.2 as the minimum temperature.” Jammu and Kashmir: Three Men Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Near Poonch Encounter Site

Minimum Temperature Remains Below Zero, Intense Cold Wave Grips Kashmir

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the ‘Chillai Kalan’ started here on December 21 and will end on January 30.

