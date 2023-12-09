Srinagar, December 9: J&K’s Srinagar froze as the minimum temperature dropped to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday. For the first time this season, locals were seen lighting small fires around water pipes to unfreeze them as drinking water pipes froze at night.

Locals moving out early morning had wrapped themselves up in woollens with caps and mufflers becoming an essential part of the winter attire in addition to the traditional tweet over garment called the ‘Pheran’. An official of the MeT department said: “Srinagar had minus 4.6, Gulmarg minus 4.2 and Pahalgam minus 5 as the night’s lowest temperature." Jammu and Kashmir: Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani Succumbs to Injuries After Terror Attack, Police Officials Pay Final Respects in Srinagar (Watch Videos).

Leh in Ladakh region had minus 11.7, Kargil minus 8.8 and Drass minus 11 as the minimum temperature today. In Jammu division, Jammu city had 8.1, Katra 8, Batote 2.6, Bhaderwah 0.5 and Banihal minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2023 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).