Jammu: Building in Talab Tillo Area Collapses After Fire Breaks Out, Rescue Operation Underway

Jammu building collapse (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jammu & Kashmir, February 12: In a tragic incident, a building in Talab Tillo area of Jammu collapsed after a fire broke out at around 3 AM last night. According to an ANI report, the fire was later doused off by the fire tenders. The rescue operation is still underway. More details on this news are awaited. In a similar incident, a three-storey building collapsed in Mohali around three days back.

The district administration had launched a rescue mission as soon as they received the information. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh asked the Additional District Magistrate of SAS Nagar to conduct a thorough probe into the building collapse. He had directed the district administration to take all possible steps to rescue the people trapped under the debris. Mohali Building Collapse: Rescue Operation Underway as Several Feared Trapped, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Probe.

