Mumbai, February 25: At least 28 people have been killed and 40 remain missing after torrential rains triggered devastating landslides and flooding in south-eastern Brazil’s Minas Gerais state.

The worst-hit areas include the cities of Juiz de Fora and Ubá, where an overnight downpour caused a river to burst its banks, turning streets into raging currents of brown water. Rescue teams said more than 200 people have been saved so far, but search operations continue amid mud and debris.

Firefighters, aided by sniffer dogs and volunteers, are combing through the rubble in a hillside neighbourhood of Juiz de Fora, where 12 houses were swept away in a massive landslide. Many residents were inside their homes when the disaster struck late at night. Landslide in Nepal: 14 Killed in Landslides Triggered by Incessant Rain in Ilam.

28 Killed, 40 Missing After Heavy Rains in Minas Gerais

28 killed, 40 missing after heavy rains and landslides in Minas Gerais, Brazil pic.twitter.com/dzwwJVx8IK — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 24, 2026

Emotional scenes unfolded at the site as families waited for news of their loved ones. One father, Wilton Aparecido de Souza, appealed to rescuers to at least recover his son’s body to give him a proper burial. Locals described entire families being buried under thick mud.

In a rare moment of hope, rescue workers pulled a 10-year-old boy alive from the rubble after a two-hour operation. However, officials warned that the chances of finding more survivors diminish with time. Winter Storm Warning in New York: Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions and Flash Freeze Threat Across State, Check Live Weather Updates and Forecast.

Juiz de Fora Mayor Margarida Salomão has declared a state of emergency. Around 440 residents have been displaced and moved to temporary shelters, while municipal schools remain closed.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said the federal government is focused on providing humanitarian assistance, restoring basic services, and supporting reconstruction efforts.

Authorities said the region recorded its wettest February on record, highlighting growing concerns over extreme weather events linked to climate change. Brazil has faced repeated climate-related disasters in recent years, including catastrophic floods and landslides that claimed hundreds of lives.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of BNO News Live), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 07:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).